Kell Brook has signed a contract to fight Amir Khan in a bout which he insists is still 'the biggest fight in British boxing'.

The Sheffield star, 35, claims he is now only waiting for the Manchester native to put pen to paper on his end of the deal.

News broke a few months back that the long-awaited Battle of Britain is in the process of being finalised, with both sides confident an agreement will soon be reached.

And now 'Special K' has confirmed the good news saying 'I've signed my part of the fight' - but there's still some way to go before they get it on in the ring.

"I need a big, massive fight to get my teeth into and the fight we all want to see is [with] the guy from Bolton," Brook told IFL TV.

"I’ve signed my part of the fight, he just needs to come forward and sign his part and then we’ve got the biggest fight in British boxing.

"We have signed our bit. But listen, we don’t need to hide about it. Everyone knows there's whispers and this and that. Everybody knows this fight needs to happen."

Brook then took the opportunity to pile the pressure on his would-be opponent, telling Khan to stop talking and just sign the contract.

He added: "He’s been shouting my name, I haven’t really been coming in front of the cameras, it is him shouting he wants it.

"I’ve done my thing, let’s see if he does his thing, and we've got the biggest fight in British boxing, haven't we?

"I've got a feeling that the time is now. I've said that before though, so who knows with this guy?

"But that is probably the only fight that will excite me again in boxing."

Khan, 34, has also been heavily linked to a domestic clash with Conor Benn, 25.

When asked for his thoughts on a potential fight between two of his British rivals, Brook replied: "This is no disrespect to Benn but I think he still needs to build himself.

"He still needs to come through certain hurdles before he can actually demand that kind of fight you know to get these massive fights.

"I've got my stripes, Khan's got his stripes, we're both at similar positions in our career, so the time's for us to collide together."

However, Brook wouldn't rule out fighting Benn himself before he retires.

He continued: "Of course I would, he's an up-and-coming hungry young fighter, and I believe that I've got plenty left.

"I'm doing things in the gym what I've always done for years so I can still go out there and perform you know.

"I've got the Y-Y gene, you know, I'm a one-off, and I think that I could get in there and still mix it with the best out there in the world."

