Steven Gerrard has been announced as the new Aston Villa manager.

After Dean Smith’s sacking from Villa Park, the club have turned to the Rangers boss.

Gerrard has worked wonders in his first managerial role in Scotland, helping Rangers win their first Scottish Premiership title for 10 years.

Can he replicate that kind of success in England?

After signing a three-and-a-half-year deal, Gerrard admitted he was “proud” to be managing such a historic club.

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach," said Gerrard.

"In my conversations with [co-owners] Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims."

It’s hard to think of Gerrard the manager without remembering Gerrard the player.

He played more than 700 times for his boyhood Liverpool, winning nine trophies before spending a season in the MLS.

While he didn’t get his hands on the Premier League trophy as a player, he was one of the very best players in Europe.

But how much do you know about his career and his life?

Well, we’ve compiled 15 questions about Gerrard to test your knowledge of the new Aston Villa boss.

We’ve also created a little scoring system for you

0-3 - Do you even know who Steven Gerrard is?

4-7 - Must be a Frank Lampard fan

8-11 - Decent effort

12-14 - You know your stuff

15/15 - You’re Steven Gerrard’s No.1 fan

It’s certainly a tough one.

Good luck:

Quiz: The ultimate Steven Gerrard quiz

1 of 15 Which squad number did Steven Gerrard wear before taking over the number 8 shirt at Liverpool? 17 10 23 7

