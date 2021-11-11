FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Top 10 Overpowered Special Cards Right Now
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has a bunch of special cards that players want to get their hands on, and we have compiled a list revealing the top 10 overpowered special cards to use right now.
The special cards are the most enjoyable in the game, as they give players great upgrades, and also make some unusable players usable.
We can see some footballers get huge upgrades throughout the course of FIFA due to the sheer amount of promos developers EA SPORTS release.
Top 10 overpowered special cards in Ultimate Team
What is great about some of these special cards is the fact that they do not cost a lot of coins in the market, and this is due to the fact that the transfer market has crashed massively.
When you're looking for the special cards to buy you need to Make sure they have high stats in certain categories depending on their positions.
For attackers, they need to have high stats in pace, dribbling and shooting, in midfield they need to have good all round stats, and in defence they need to have high stats in pace, defending and physical.
Here are the top 10 most overpowered physical cards in the game:
1: Vinicius Junior (Inform)
- Rating: 85
- Xbox Price: 299K
- Playstation Price: 350K
2: Antonio Di Natale (FUT Heroes)
- Rating: 88
- Xbox Price: 710k
- Playstation Price: 795k
3: Pele (Icon)
- Rating: 95
- Xbox Price: 5.1m
- Playstation Price: 7.1m
4: Antonio Rudiger (Rulebreakers)
- Rating: 86
- Xbox Price: 282k
- Playstation Price: 290k
5: Marquinhos (RTTK)
- Rating: 89
- Xbox Price: 700k
- Playstation Price: 800k
6: Achraf Hakimi (OTW)
- Rating: 85
- Xbox Price: 270k
- Playstation Price: 345k
7: Theo Hernandez (Inform)
- Rating: 85
- Xbox Price: 160k
- Playstation Price: 185k
8: Tanguy Ndombele (Inform)
- Rating: 84
- Xbox Price: 25.7k
- Playstation Price: 26.5k
9: Sadio Mane (Inform)
- Rating: 90
- Xbox Price: 510k
- Playstation Price: 647k
10: Fred (RTTK)
- Rating: 85
- Xbox Price: 235k
- Playstation Price: 321k
