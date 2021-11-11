FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Top 10 Overpowered Special Cards Right Now

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has a bunch of special cards that players want to get their hands on, and we have compiled a list revealing the top 10 overpowered special cards to use right now.



The special cards are the most enjoyable in the game, as they give players great upgrades, and also make some unusable players usable.



We can see some footballers get huge upgrades throughout the course of FIFA due to the sheer amount of promos developers EA SPORTS release.

Top 10 overpowered special cards in Ultimate Team

What is great about some of these special cards is the fact that they do not cost a lot of coins in the market, and this is due to the fact that the transfer market has crashed massively.



When you're looking for the special cards to buy you need to Make sure they have high stats in certain categories depending on their positions.



For attackers, they need to have high stats in pace, dribbling and shooting, in midfield they need to have good all round stats, and in defence they need to have high stats in pace, defending and physical.



Here are the top 10 most overpowered physical cards in the game:

1: Vinicius Junior (Inform)

Rating: 85

Xbox Price: 299K

Playstation Price: 350K

2: Antonio Di Natale (FUT Heroes)

Rating: 88

Xbox Price: 710k

Playstation Price: 795k

3: Pele (Icon)

Rating: 95

Xbox Price: 5.1m

Playstation Price: 7.1m

4: Antonio Rudiger (Rulebreakers)

Rating: 86

Xbox Price: 282k

Playstation Price: 290k

5: Marquinhos (RTTK)

Rating: 89

Xbox Price: 700k

Playstation Price: 800k

6: Achraf Hakimi (OTW)

Rating: 85

Xbox Price: 270k

Playstation Price: 345k

7: Theo Hernandez (Inform)

Rating: 85

Xbox Price: 160k

Playstation Price: 185k

8: Tanguy Ndombele (Inform)

Rating: 84

Xbox Price: 25.7k

Playstation Price: 26.5k

9: Sadio Mane (Inform)

Rating: 90

Xbox Price: 510k

Playstation Price: 647k

10: Fred (RTTK)

Rating: 85

Xbox Price: 235k

Playstation Price: 321k

