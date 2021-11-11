FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Leaker Reveals Key Details about Event

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The gaming community are preparing for a huge new promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team named Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo, and a leaker has revealed exactly how the players will get boosted.

This new promo is very exciting as every special card involved will slowly get one of their stats boosted up to 99.

We already know that Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Giovanni Reyna will be getting one of these cards, whilst leaks have revealed that Joao Felix will also be getting one too.

The promos in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are really great, and we see a lot of players, whose cards are normally unusable, get huge upgrades to make them usable in the game.

Read More: FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Leaks, Release Date, Full Squad, Predictions and Everything We Know So Far

Leaker Reveals key details FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has already had multiple promos despite only being out for a month, and this has included Ones To Watch, Road To The Knockouts and Rulebreakers.

For now, we only know that these players will be getting one of their stats boosted, and that they have to be players sponsored by Adidas; however, there are a lot more details and some of these have now been leaked.

This latest leak has come from very reliable leaker Donk Trading, who revealed this information on social media site Twitter.

According to this FIFA leaker, select players who wear certain Adidas boots are going to get stats upgraded in different categories.

Those with Predator boots will be getting 99 dribbling

Those with Copa boots will be getting 99 Passing

Those with X boots will be getting 99 Pace

We are still yet to know how long it will take these players to get these upgrades, but when we find out all the details, we will reveal all the latest information as soon as possible.

With players getting one stat upgraded all the way up to 99, there are sure to be some new crazy overpowered cards coming to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Some may be very pricey, but if you are worried about this, then give the special cards about a week or so on the market, as their price will definitely drop massively. We have seen this trend with the rulebreakers promo.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News