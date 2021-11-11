Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard scored plenty of spectacular goals during his time in the Premier League.

The Chelsea legend is set to return to the competition in which he made his name as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation with talkSPORT reporting that a Norwich City move is close.

The report claims that Lampard is set to take over at Carrow Road in what would mark his first job back in management since being sacked by Chelsea in January.

Lampard's Premier League legacy

However, regardless of how his tenure with the Canaries may or may not pan out, Lampard can rest assured that his playing legacy in the Premier League is safe and sound.

Besides, like we said, Lampard never went too many weeks without leaving an unignorable impact on England's top-flight by way of scoring an outrageous goal from outside the penalty area.

Whether it came in the form of a rip-roaring free-kick or long-range rocket, Lampard always had rival clubs on edge with his unerring ability to score from positions that most players wouldn't dream of shooting from.

Lampard's penchant for screamers

It's doubtful that Lampard will be able to coach such a unique skill into his potential Norwich squad over the coming months, but fans can still enjoy watching back footage of his greatest ever strikes.

In fact, we're even going to do some of the legwork for you because Lampard's wander back into the headlines reminded us of a Lionel Messi-like goal that he scored for Chelsea back in 2008.

During a 3-0 win at Hull City in which Nicolas Anelka and Florence Malouda also found the net, the Blues legend scored just three minutes into the game courtesy of an unbelievable week-footed lob.

Lampard's outrageous lob vs Hull

With the ball breaking to him on the edge of the penalty area, Lampard showed remarkable poise and nonchalance by deciding to float the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far top corner.

Quite what compelled him to attempt such an ambitious shot with his left foot is beyond us, but it worked an absolute treat, so be sure to watch Lamaprd's magic strike in all its glory down below:

What a hit son, what a hit.

Similar to Messi vs Real Betis

Now, if you're wondering why we branded Lampard's lob as being reminiscent of Messi, then cast your minds back to the 2018/19 season in which the Argentine bagged a hat-trick at Real Betis.

You might recall that Messi scored a jaw-dropping chip in very similar fashion to Lampard over a decade earlier in that very game, even earning himself a second-place finish in the Puskas Award.

However, not only did Lampard do a Messi before even Messi was doing a Messi as we know it today, but we're inclined to think that his goal was superior by way of coming off his weaker foot.

Lampard will just have to hope that his potential Norwich side follows a very similar trajectory to his goal: up and over the opposition. I'll see myself out...

