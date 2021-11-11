Football Manager 2022: How to Install Real Player Faces (Complete Guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has been a huge success so far and we have put together a step-by-step guide to install real player faces in game.

Sports Interactive do not boast the licences of the likes of EA Sports and Konami, meaning that only a handful of teams on the game actually have their real kits and badges.

Watford are one such example in the Premier League - they are the only top-flight club with that distinction - and they are subsequently the only club in the league with real player faces in the attributes screen.

Read More: Football Manager 2022 - The Best Teams To Start A Save With

It means that, if you click on Ben Foster’s name, you’ll see his smiling face, surely delighted with the views his GoPro is garnering for him!

But it doesn’t have to be that Watford are the only club with their real faces in the Premier League.

The Football Manager community loves a mod, and there are plenty of packs out there with real player faces from across the globe.

Here’s how to install them!

How to get Real Player Faces on Football Manager 2022

First things first, you need to ensure that you have file extraction software installed on your computer so that you can unzip the contents of the pack.

Then you need to find a pack that you want; they can be installed from FM Scout for free.

Also, if you’ve downloaded kits and badges, you’ll have made a ‘graphics’ folder within the ‘Football Manager 2022’ folder. If you haven’t, do that before going through this walkthrough and make a ‘faces’ folder too.

Here’s what you need to do.

1. Download the facepack that you want.

2. Right-click and extract it with WinRAR or 7Zip to the ‘faces’ folder mentioned above.

3. Let that complete - it could take a while - and, once it has, open up FM22.

4. Click the FM logo and go to ‘preferences’. Go to ‘advanced’ and click on the drop-down menu.

5. From there select ‘most common’ and click ‘interface’.

6. Scroll down to the Skin section and untick the following two sentences: ‘Use caching to decrease page load times’ and ‘Show screen IDs in Title Bar to assist skinning’.

7. Tick ‘reload skin when confirming changes in Preferences’. Press confirm.

8. You’ll have to restart the game for the changes to take effect but once the faces have been added, they’ll always be there.

It’s that simple.

