Rangers could soon receive a job application from Premier League legend John Terry, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The journalist has tipped the former Chelsea captain to put his name forward for the Ibrox hotseat.

What's the latest news involving Rangers' manager search?

On Wednesday, Aston Villa announced former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

The Ibrox hotseat is currently vacant, although the latest reports suggest Giovanni van Bronckhorst is very keen on becoming Steven Gerrard's immediate successor.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona man knows the Glasgow club well - he spent three seasons at Ibrox as a player, in that time winning back-to-back Scottish Premier League titles.

Nonetheless, with The Daily Record coming up with a whopping eleven suggestions for the Gers post, it still remains to be seen who exactly the Scottish champions will opt for.

And Bridge believes Terry will put himself in the frame.

What has Michael Bridge said about John Terry and Rangers?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge suggested that Terry would be interested in replacing his former England team-mate in Glasgow.

When asked whether Terry was a candidate for the Rangers hotseat, Bridge told GMS: "I'm sure he'll apply for it."

What are John Terry's managerial credentials?

Terry is yet to get his first taste of being a manager at first-team level - although the same could've been said about Gerrard before he was appointed in 2018.

Nonetheless, Terry was assistant to Dean Smith as Aston Villa gained promotion, staved off relegation and secured an 11th-place finish in the Premier League.

It's arguably telling that Smith only lasted a matter of months following Terry's departure in the summer.

Ultimately though, Terry's strongest managerial credentials stem from his playing days. Dubbed 'Captain, Leader, Legend' at Stamford Bridge, Terry was made Chelsea skipper at the age of 24 and went on to captain the Blues to five Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League title.

In addition to being regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, with a unique ability to regularly score goals, Terry was renowned for his ruthless winning mentality as well as his organisational and motivating qualities.

That suggests he has all the raw attributes to become an incredibly successful gaffer, especially as he worked under some of the top managers around at Chelsea - particularly Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte.

Nonetheless, theory is one thing and practice is another. It still remains to be seen if Terry can live up to his billing as a manager.

