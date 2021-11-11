Next Norwich City manager: Boss with 50% win rate 'lucky' to get Carrow Road job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard would be fortunate to land the Norwich City manager's job, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Canaries sacked Daniel Farke on Saturday, and they appear to be closing in on finding his replacement within a week.

What's the latest news on Norwich's manager search?

With Norwich currently bottom of the Premier League, it is important that they get someone into the dugout as quickly as possible.

Over the past week, they have been linked with a number of names including Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

However, it has been reported that they have decided to go with Lampard, and an official announcement is seemingly imminent.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Bridge said about Lampard?

Bridge has admitted that Lampard did a good job in his first managerial role at Derby, but has suggested that he was massively helped during this period by having the likes of Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said: “I think Lampard would be quite lucky getting that Norwich job. He did well at Derby, don’t get me wrong, but he had a good set of players on loan. And they’ve turned out to be very good Premier League players.”

The Football Terrace: Emile Smith Rowe is CLASS! Top 4 back on for Arsenal...

Does Lampard deserve the Norwich job?

It is quite hard to judge Lampard's managerial career so far given that he has managed a Championship club, and then one of the best sides in the country.

At Derby, he got the side to the play-off final in his only season in charge. Given where the Rams are now, that looks like a very good achievement, but Bridge does have a point when he notes the players Lampard had at his disposal.

His time at Chelsea was somewhat of a mixed bag, as he got the team into the top four without being able to spend any money in his maiden campaign, but then things went downhill quickly the following year.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

Thomas Tuchel has since come in and got a lot more out of the Chelsea squad than Lampard managed, suggesting that the 43-year-old was underachieving at Stamford Bridge.

Norwich could have gone for a more experienced option, but they seem to have settled for a manager with just two full seasons under his belt in management instead.

Lampard, who has a 50% win rate as a manager, will now get the chance to show exactly how good he is, as he tries to steer the Canaries away from the bottom three.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News