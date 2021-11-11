Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard is back in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have appointed the Liverpool legend after he impressed during his managerial debut at Rangers, leading them to the Scottish Premiership title.

Upon being appointed on Thursday morning, Gerrard couldn’t hide his joy at joining Villa.

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach,” Gerrard said.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

Gerrard is one of the greatest players to have played in the Premier League but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be a successful manager.

The midfielder played more than 500 times in the league for Liverpool, scoring 120 goals. However, he never managed to get his hands on the trophy he craved the most - the Premier League.

Despite that, there can be no denying that he was an incredible player.

Well, try telling that to Manchester United’s legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Scot made a controversial claim in his 2013 autobiography by writing: “I’m one of the few who felt Gerrard was not a top, top player.”

It was a bizarre claim considering Gerrard’s status in the Premier League.

But what did Gerrard made of it?

Well, while appearing on the Clare Balding show, he responded to Ferguson’s unpopular opinion.

VIDEO: Steven Gerrard responds to Alex Ferguson

“I went on trial at Manchester United when I was 13 and had a letter off them wanting to sign me on a seven-year deal," he told the BT Sport presenter.

"I’m a huge fan of Alex Ferguson and what he’s done in the game is fantastic, that’s the reason why he’s sold that many copies in the first week.

“I was genuinely a little bit gutted when I read that, the reaction of the papers, when he said I’m not a top, top player. But I won’t lose sleep over it, everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"He tried to sign me in early 2002/03, he tried to sign me again to play for United, I obviously refused, so I can’t really take it to heart too much. But I’m a bit gutted because I’m a big fan of his."

Who was Fergie trying to kid?

