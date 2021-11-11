Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Five Paris Saint-Germain Women players were given security guards after being subject to threatening phone calls in the days prior to midfielder Kheira Hamraoui being attacked on November 4th.

That evening, Hamraoui was allegedly driven home by teammate Aminata Diallo, following a dinner organised by PSG. Two men wearing balaclavas then appeared, proceeding to drag the French midfielder out of the car and hit her legs with an iron bar.

According to L’Equipe, Diallo was arrested on the morning of November 10th in connection with the incident. The two stars play the same position and Diallo is believed to have thought her spot in the team was under threat.

Now, information has emerged as per L’Equipe and the Daily Mail, revealing that five PSG players were supposedly called by the same man from prison and given security as a result.

Both Hamraoui and Diallo are said to have been given guards, though it is still unclear from reports whether the calls were made before or after the attack on the 31-year-old.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Police have arrested a 34-year-old male, who they believe to have made the calls. The man is allegedly a childhood friend of Diallo’s and is in jail for racketeering.

L’Equipe also claims the caller said he was a married man from Barcelona, who had an affair with Hamraoui while she played for the Catalonian side. He supposedly vowed to get revenge on the midfielder for ruining his life.

Police are believed to have suspected teammates were involved when the caller gave away personal details only some of them could’ve known. It is now thought the calls were designed as a cover story for the attack that ensued.

Diallo has reportedly denied the allegations and has yet to be charged.

Meanwhile, RMC Sport says that security has been posted inside and outside Hamraoui’s home and she remains under guard.

The French International was unable to play for PSG during their 4-0 victory in the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday night. Diallo, however, started the match.

In a statement, PSG condemned the attack and acknowledged that Diallo had been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating the attack.

"Paris Saint-Germain takes note of the police custody this morning of Aminata Diallo by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the procedure opened following an assault on Thursday last night against Club players," the statement said.

"Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the violence committed. Since Thursday evening November 4, the Club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The Club is attentive to the progress of the procedure and will study the follow-up to be given to it."

Hamraoui and Diallo are said to have been good friends and had been on holiday with one another before.

Yet, this is the first season the two have played for the same team, with Hamraoui rejoining the French champions from Champions League holders, Barcelona, this year.

L’Equipe have also confirmed today that PSG have cancelled their pre-game press conference tomorrow, ahead of their crucial game against Lyon this weekend. Training will be held behind closed doors.

News Now - Sport News