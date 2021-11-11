Norwich City latest news: Canaries board 'did the right thing' amid major announcement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City were right to cut ties with Daniel Farke after a disappointing start to the season, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Farke was sacked just hours after guiding the Canaries to their first Premier League win of the campaign at Brentford on Saturday.

What's the latest news involving Farke?

Farke guided Norwich to a second Championship title win in the space of just three seasons, resulting in an immediate return to the top flight.

The German, who moved into the Carrow Road hotseat in 2017, was rewarded with a new four-year contract during the summer.

But Farke was shown the door at the weekend, with sporting director Stuart Webber claiming 'we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status'.

Norwich remain bottom of the Premier League despite securing a 2-1 victory over fellow newly-promoted side Brentford at the weekend.

That win proved to be too little, too late for Farke as he - and Norwich - had gone 20 top flight fixtures without collecting all three points.

The 45-year-old's Norwich reign came to an end having secured 88 wins from 208 matches.

What has Michael Bridge said about Farke's sacking?

Although he admits the timing of Farke's dismissal was peculiar, Bridge believes Norwich made the right call in relieving the German of his duties.

The Sky Sports reporter has alleged that the bond between Farke and the club's hierarchy had begun to deteriorate due to a poor start to the campaign which included a 7-0 defeat to Chelsea labelled as 'unacceptable' by Webber.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I know the timing was a bit weird with Daniel Farke because they had just won, but I did think it was the right thing to do.

"I think that relationship had come to an end."

Who is in the running to replace Farke at the helm?

Webber is spearheading Norwich's search for Farke's successor after committing his own future to the club by agreeing a new deal.

It has been revealed that Webber has compiled a three-man shortlist of potential targets which includes former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, ex-Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith and current Southampton chief Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Lampard has already held talks with Norwich over potentially moving into the Carrow Road hotseat.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since his January sacking by Chelsea, so the Canaries would not need to negotiate a compensation fee to secure Lampard's services.

