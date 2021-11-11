Next Rangers manager: Fresh doubts emerge over 50 y/o candidate amid Gers fans concern

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers fans would be underwhelmed if Derek McInnes were to be appointed as Steven Gerrard's successor, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

The Gers are on the lookout for a new boss after Gerrard was unveiled as Aston Villa's head coach this morning.

What's the latest news on Rangers' manager search?

Gerrard has left Ibrox having led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade last season.

The Gers are leading the way in the top flight once again this term, with them going into the international break sitting four points clear at the summit.

The Athletic journalist Jordan Campbell has revealed Rangers will not rush into finding Gerrard's replacement, with the club understood to be working through a list of candidates ahead of holding interviews.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer, via the Glasgow Times, Charlie Adam has tipped his former club to turn to McInnes as a 'short-term fix'.

Meanwhile, betting was suspended on Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who is reportedly the overwhelming favourite for the job, being named as Gerrard's successor earlier today.

The likes of Daniel Farke, Frank Lampard and John Terry have also been name-checked as potential candidates, but Swansea City boss Russell Martin is not on the list of targets drawn up by sporting director Ross Wilson.

What has Stuart Hodge said about McInnes?

Hodge does not think McInnes would be seen as an appealing option by Rangers supporters.

McInnes was on the Glasgow giants' books during his playing career, featuring in the Champions League.

But Hodge feels the Ibrox faithful will be hoping to secure a bigger name than the 50-year-old after Gerrard's exit.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Derek McInnes would be a non-glamorous appointment.

"I don't know if the Ibrox support would want that. I think they would want a bigger name."

Why is McInnes in the running for the job?

McInnes is currently a free agent, meaning Rangers would not have to fork out a compensation fee to get their man.

He also boasts vast amounts of experience, having bossed Aberdeen, Bristol City and St Johnstone since hanging up his boots.

McInnes has spent 606 matches in the dugout, securing 287 wins in the process.

The Scotsman would have no problem dealing with the rigours of the Scottish Premiership having battled for points close to 400 times in the division after moving into management.

Rangers will be looking to secure back-to-back titles and, despite failing to clinch the Scottish Premiership crown during his time at the helm of Aberdeen and St Johnstone, McInnes won silverware with both of his Scottish employers.

