Aston Villa latest news: 'Risk' for key figure as major Villa Park decision confirmed

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge thinks Steven Gerrard is taking a risk by agreeing to become Aston Villa's new manager as he is not convinced by the strength of the Villans' squad.

Gerrard has returned to the Premier League for the first time since he left Liverpool as a player in 2015.

What is the latest news involving Gerrard?

Since sacking Dean Smith on Sunday, Villa have moved quickly to find his replacement, and they have now landed their man.

It has been reported that the Premier League outfit finalised a compensation package with Rangers, and he has been officially announced as Villa's new boss.

What has Bridge said about Gerrard joining Villa?

Gerrard has left behind a title-winning team in Rangers, and Bridge thinks the 41-year-old is taking a gamble by switching the Scottish champions for a bottom-half Premier League team.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s a bit of a risk because I look at Aston Villa and I don’t think they’ve got a particularly brilliant squad. Has he been given assurances of money, or will he be given money?”

Do Villa have an underwhelming squad?

Villa did bring in three exciting players in the summer, as they added Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey to their ranks. However, none of the trio have been at their best this season, while they also lost their most creative player and captain, Jack Grealish, to Manchester City.

Therefore, it could be argued that their squad is no better than last season, when they finished just outside the top 10.

However, there is also a case for saying that Villa actually do have a number of talented players who are simply low on confidence at the moment. That is understandable given that the side have lost five games on the bounce in the top-flight.

When Gerrard took over at Rangers, they had just finished third in the SPL, and had plenty of work to do to close the gap to Celtic. He managed to reel the Hoops in, and then went past them last season as Rangers stormed to the title.

Villa may not have that one standout performer any more like they did when Grealish was around, but there is still enough for Gerrard to work with to take the club away from the relegation zone and into mid-table this season, before trying to kick on again next year.

