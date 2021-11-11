Football Manager 2022: Simulating Antonio Conte’s First Season as Tottenham Hotspur Manager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is out on PC and Steam and Xbox Game Pass and so too is the Football Manager 2022 Editor and so we’ve added Antonio Conte to Tottenham Hotspur in order to simulate his first season at the club.

The Editor is a remarkable thing, really, as it’s free to download – bundled with the Steam purchase of the game – and you can prod about in all of the dark corners of the game and make changes to your heart’s content.

As a result, we’ve made the decision to put Conte at Tottenham after the club confirmed his appointment in real life, and then we simulated the season.

Let’s take a look at how the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss got on in north London!

Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur

Conte’s appointment at Spurs came too late for the game to install him as manager at the club, with Football Manager under data lock upon his arrival.

That meant that Sports Interactive were physically unable to make any more changes to the game, and so Conte is simply out of a job at the start of the game.

We, though, made sure to change that, giving him the reigns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s safe to say this appointment went just about as well as Nuno Espirito Santo’s at Spurs.

Conte lasted until November 20th, meaning his reign was just 142 days in length.

And looking at the results, it’s clear to see why.

How did the first half of the season go?

After bringing in just one summer addition under his management – Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich for £16.25m – Spurs did not win a single Premier League game until September, when they beat Aston Villa 2-0.

Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Liverpool, 1-0 to West Ham United, and 3-2 to Newcastle United, while also drawing 2-2 with Manchester City.

During Conte’s reign, they did qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage, and progressed to the Carabao Cup fifth round.

But a dreadful month in October saw the pressure crank up, as Spurs lost to Watford, Arsenal, and Everton in the league, and were beaten 2-0 by Union Berlin in Europe. They beat Norwich twice, once in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup.

Spurs did rally in November with wins over Union, Manchester United and AEK Athens but they lost to Brentford and drew with Leicester.

The loss to Brentford was Conte’s final game.

Who replaced Conte?

In December, with Conte sacked, Spurs had Stuart Lewis in caretaker charge until December 16th and then appointed, of all people, Marcelo Bielsa.

The ex-Leeds boss steadied the ship as Spurs actually enjoyed a decent enough month; in nine games, they lost just once, to Liverpool.

How did Spurs do in the second half of the season?

Under Bielsa, they signed Djene Dakoman from Getafe for £30m in the January transfer window and had a rather mixed second half of the season.

Spurs won just one game in January, beating Blackpool in the FA Cup. Other than that, they lost to Chelsea, Manchester City, and West Ham and drew with Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Leicester also knocked them out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage.

They would only lose six more games from February onwards, to Norwich, Manchester United, Wolves and Brighton in the league, and to Roma in both legs of the Conference League semi-final.

Spurs did end the season on a high, though, as they beat Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup final to end their lengthy trophy drought.

They ultimately finished the season in ninth, qualifying for the Europa League via their cup victory.

Poor Antonio, though; a terrible start never really allowed him to get going, and his sacking saw Spurs improve immensely.

