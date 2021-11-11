Newcastle transfer news: Magpies set to 'move quickly' in January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United already have plans in place to get their January transfer window off to a fast start, according to Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy.

The Magpies are now the richest club in the world after a £305million takeover, led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund, was completed last month.

Who have Newcastle been linked with signing?

The injection of cash means Eddie Howe, who was appointed as Newcastle's new head coach on Monday, is likely to have a sizeable transfer budget when the window reopens at the turn of the year.

Burnley's James Tarkowski is expected to become one of the first signings of the post-Mike Ashley era, with the central defender thought to be keen on the switch.

Manchester United quartet Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly were also added to Newcastle's wishlist before Howe headed to St James' Park, while Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been identified as an ideal acquisition to provide goals.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is reportedly set to be the subject of a bid and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has caught the owners' eye.

It appears as though the new owners have already been making inroads ahead of the window opening for business as, according to German newspaper Bild - via the Sun - Newcastle have been 'in regular contact' with the agent of Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

Spanish media outlet Sport have claimed Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi and Dele Alli could be potential additions to Howe's squad.

What has Liam Kennedy said about Newcastle's likely business?

Kennedy has revealed that, as well as keenly looking for a new boss ahead of Howe's arrival, the leading figures within the consortium have been working around the clock to devise a transfer strategy.

The journalist reckons Newcastle will look to get a large chunk of their business done in the early stages of the window.

Kennedy told GIVEMESPORT: "I know that there has been a lot of talks around players already.

"There were plans already in place and I think we'll see Newcastle United move quite quickly in the January window."

Why are Newcastle keen to add reinforcements?

Newcastle are the only Premier League side still searching for their first win of the campaign and find themselves in the relegation zone.

Only bottom side Norwich City have conceded more goals than the Tynesiders.

The Magpies did not have any joy in the Carabao Cup either, as they were knocked out at the first hurdle by Burnley.

Joe Willock, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St James' Park, was the only summer arrival as he joined from Arsenal in a £20million deal.

