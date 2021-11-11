Next Norwich manager: 'Set up teams terribly' - Claim emerges after major Canaries update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Frank Lampard could be "exactly" what Norwich need in their next managerial appointment.

The Canaries are still searching for a replacement for Daniel Farke – who was sacked by the club hours after their victory over Brentford last weekend – and the 43-year-old is firmly in the frame.

What's the latest news with Lampard?

It's been just under 10 months since the legendary midfielder was sacked by Chelsea, but there are strong reports that Lampard is on the verge of a return to management.

He was strongly linked to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace last summer, but according to talkSPORT, he's set to become Farke's successor at Carrow Road, less than seven days after he was relieved of his duties.

Should Lampard be officially confirmed, it would be his third managerial job following his one year with Derby in 2018-2019 and 18 months at Chelsea.

Lampard was one game away from taking the Rams into the Premier League, although whilst he finished in the top-four in his first season with the Blues, he failed to take advantage of a spending spree last summer and was sacked in January with Chelsea sitting 9th in the table.

He also took them to the FA Cup final, but Bridge was concerned with some of his tactics during his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, expectations will be different at Norwich, and he believes that his "forward-thinking" mindset could be what is needed at Carrow Road.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Maybe I'm harsh, but Tuchel turned Lampard's squad around pretty quick, won the Champions League.

"I thought Chelsea looked terribly set-up sometimes under him, but maybe he could be what Norwich need, he's a forward-thinking coach."

Can Lampard keep Norwich in the Premier League?

His task of getting Derby back into the top-flight was a difficult one, whilst the Chelsea job appeared too much too soon, but keeping Norwich in the division is likely to be the biggest test of his managerial career.

However, he should inherit a squad that are high on confidence following their first league victory of the season at Brentford last weekend.

The Canaries are still five points from safety, which is essentially six because of their woeful goal difference, but Lampard does has an inviting set of fixtures to get his teeth into with with a trip to Newcastle sandwiched between home games against Southampton and Wolves to begin with.

