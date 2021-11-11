Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Benavidez is deadly serious when he says he has the KO power to 'hurt' Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Benavidez, 24, is back in action on Saturday when he takes on Kyrone Davis at Phoenix's Footprint Center in Arizona, home of the Phoenix Suns.

The Mexican-American boasts a 87 per cent KO ratio and only three foes have ever gone the full distance - Azamat Umarzoda and Ronald Gavril (twice).

The 24-year-old told FightHype.com he has learnt from the mistakes made by some of his predecessors including Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

Canelo Alvarez continued his incredible run of form earlier this month as he stopped Caleb Plant with two minutes to go in round eleven.

But Benavidez doesn't think Plant put up much of a fight after he succumbed to his first career defeat at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Benavidez, 24, said: "These guys he's been fighting, these past four guys, they look like they just want to make it to the 12th round.

"I feel like to beat Canelo you have to leave it all in there every single round. That's what I took from the fight you know and then also when Caleb Plant would utilise his combinations you know he would have a lot of success.

"And then also from my standpoint I feel like I have a better jab than Caleb Plant, stronger jab, and I throw combinations and you know I throw combinations really well and I'm a body puncher too so I see a lot of potential holes in Canelo’s game plan that I like and I feel like I could expose them."

Benavidez revealed he will look to adopt the same strategy as boxing legend Gennady Golovkin, who stands just 5ft 10 1/2in, if he ends up fighting the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Many felt - and still feel to this day- that Golovkin had done enough to deserve the victory over Canelo in their first fight, although their second fight was far less controversial.

He added: "Like I said you've got to leave it all in there, you can't just make it past every round or you can't just try to make it to the 12th round, you've got to fight your heart out you know what I mean, you've got to go through hell and back.

"Looking at the first and second Golovkin fight, I feel like that's exactly what Golovkin did and that's why he had so much success and that's why they were such good fights because each man was trying to end it every single round.

"So I feel like that's the way you have to fight Canelo, you have to fight fire with fire."

He continued: "I feel like out of all those three guys I'm a completely different fighter. I feel like I'm the strongest, I'm the fastest, and I'm the youngest of them all.

"I've got 24 fights, 21 knockouts you know, I think if I had fought all those guys I would've had the same performance as Canelo, I think I would've stopped all those guys too.

"Like I said I'm a combination puncher too, I've got a great jab and I've got some great body shots, you know that recipe seems to work for every fighter.

"But like I said I'm hungry, I want this opportunity, and I feel I can hurt Canelo, I believe in my punching power. I know he’s strong too but I feel like if I land the right shots, I can hurt him as well.”

