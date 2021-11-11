Next Norwich manager: 43 y/o 'needs to get in there soon' amid Carrow Road update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard needs to seal his return to management by agreeing to take charge of Norwich City, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

It has been claimed that Lampard is set to be unveiled as the Canaries' new boss imminently.

What's the latest news involving Lampard?

Norwich have been seeking a new manager since Daniel Farke was sacked by the newly-promoted club on Saturday.

Sporting director Stuart Webber insisted 'we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status'.

Webber, fresh from committing his own future to the Canaries by agreeing to sign a fresh contract, was tasked with spearheading the search for Farke's successor.

Webber is understood to have assembled a three-man shortlist of potential candidates consisting of Lampard, former Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith and Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Norwich moved quickly to hold talks with Lampard on Monday, heightening speculation that the former Chelsea head coach had been installed as their first choice target.

Enter Giveaway

Lampard looks set to take charge of a Norwich side at the foot of the Premier League table having only ended their winless start to the top flight campaign when they beat Brentford at the weekend.

What has Michael Bridge said about Lampard?

Bridge reckons Lampard needs to make his managerial comeback sooner rather than later and views the Norwich job as an ideal opportunity.

The Sky Sports journalist believes the 43-year-old is well suited to the challenge he is set to be faced with at Carrow Road.

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

He also thinks Norwich are right to have targeted a manager of Lampard's calibre.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I suppose Lampard needs to get in there soon. I think it'd be a good job for him, I really do."

Why are Norwich targeting Lampard?

Lampard has also been linked with the Aston Villa job which became available after Smith's sacking on Sunday.

However, the Midlands club appointed Steven Gerrard as their new head coach this morning, which has potentially improved Norwich's chances of getting Lampard through the Carrow Road door.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

Lampard has been out of work since being dismissed by Chelsea in January, so the Canaries would not have the added financial problem of having to stump up a compensation fee.

He has also managed at the highest level thanks to his experience at Stamford Bridge, where he was in charge for 84 games and came out on the winning side 44 times.

Should Norwich fail to climb out of the drop zone, Lampard would have no problem adjusting to the Championship as he cut his managerial teeth at that level with Derby County, where he was at the helm for 57 fixtures.

News Now - Sport News