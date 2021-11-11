Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Ramsdale has been something of a revelation at Arsenal this season.

The English goalkeeper was signed from Sheffield United in the summer for a fee of around £25 million and fans of the north London club were initially sceptical about the transfer.

Ramsdale suffered back-to-back Premier League relegations in the previous two seasons and there were understandable concerns over whether he was worth such an enormous fee.

But the 23-year-old has well and truly silenced all of his doubters since usurping Bernd Leno as Arsenal's number one.

Ramsdale has kept five clean sheets in the Premier League so far in 2021/22, including one against Watford just before the international break.

And after that game at the Emirates Stadium, which Arsenal won 1-0 thanks to Emile Smith Rowe's second half goal, Ben Foster had an in-depth chat with the Gunners' shot-stopper for his postgame vlog.

The two goalkeepers discussed Ramsdale's incredible save from James Maddison's free-kick and their insights make for some fascinating footage.

Take a look at the video, which has gone viral on social media, here...

Video: Ramsdale & Foster's chat after Arsenal 1-0 Watford

"I've watched it 100 times already honestly!" Ramsdale said when asked about his famous save during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

"He had a sighter before, which hit the wall, and I've trained with him a lot. I thought he was going to reverse it because it's so close to the box.

"I thought he's gonna put a load of pace on it my side. My goalie coach has talked a lot about saving my side. I took a negative position, protecting my side. I've seen it's not gone my side and just gone, just gone, and it looks better of the bar doesn't it?"

That really is the kind of content we as football fans need.

Foster is clearly a huge fan of Ramsdale, while the Arsenal goalkeeper grew up watching his opposite number, as he's a West Brom fan.

You love to see it.

