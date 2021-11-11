Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back in 2016, Lincoln City striker Chris Maguire became something of a social media sensation.

The Scotsman was representing Oxford United at the time and the reason he went viral was his celebration after scoring a stoppage-time penalty versus Peterborough United.

Maguire's 93rd-minute spot kick secured a priceless 2-1 victory for Oxford and straight after the ball rippled the back of the net, the 32-year-old took the opportunity to mock Posh goalkeeper Ben Alnwick.

Alnwick had attempted to put the striker off before he struck his penalty, so Maguire decided to get back at him by standing on the goal line and diving.

It was the most savage of celebrations and you can watch it in all of its glory here.

Video: Maguire's viral celebration from 2016

You have to hand it to Alnwick for keeping his head while Maguire celebrated right in front of him, especially given that the striker's successful penalty resulted in a defeat for Posh.

After the game, Maguire spoke to the Oxford Mail about his actions and admitted that he was surprised by the fact that they went viral.

“To be honest, it’s a bit surprising," he said. “The keeper tried to mug me off a bit, so it was just a bit tongue-in-cheek back.

“There was no disrespect, just a spur of the moment thing. On Saturday night my phone kept going as everyone saw it and the next thing I knew it was all over the place.

“I thought it would be quite funny and it has been.”

At the time, some believed the celebration was bad sportsmanship, but Maguire was eager to make it clear that he had no regrets whatsoever.

“Everybody knows if you give it out you’ve got to be able to take it," he added. “Turn it round, if I miss a penalty the keeper’s going to be jumping around going crazy in the 93rd minute.

“Obviously I was delighted to get the win and if he didn’t do that then the celebration would’ve been towards the crowd.

“Instead it was towards him.”

