Next Rangers manager: Fresh claim emerges over Steven Gerrard 'contingency plan'

Rangers will have a contingency plan for Steven Gerrard's departure, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The former Gers gaffer left the Ibrox club for Aston Villa on Wednesday.

What's the latest manager news at Rangers?

Rangers are on the lookout for a manager following news that Aston Villa have appointed Gerrard as Dean Smith's successor.

A number of managers have already been linked with the post.

Indeed, The Daily Record have suggested no less than eleven potential hires for the Scottish champions, ranging from Jon Dahl Tomasson and Gennaro Gattuso to John Terry and Daniel Farke.

The Glasgow Times claim Rangers are looking to make a 'quickfire appointment' to avoid any disruptions, with Gers facing some key fixtures in the coming weeks.

The Ibrox side soon face Hibernian at home twice (in the league and in the cup) as well as Sparta Prague and Lyon in the Europa League.

The international break allows Rangers more time than usual to find a worthy candidate, although Bridge believes the Glasgow outfit will already have a good idea of who they want to replace Gerrard.

What has Michael Bridge said about the Rangers job?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge suggested that Rangers will already have a contingency plan in place for Gerrard's departure, while praising the quality of the board and the talent of director Ross Wilson.

He told GMS: "Rangers have got good people on their board now. They've got a good sporting director, they've got good people around them. I'd be stunned if they didn't have a contingency plan if Gerrard got poached by a Tottenham or a Villa."

Will Steven Gerrard's departure affect Rangers' title chances?

Rangers are currently four points ahead of fierce rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish table, suggesting they can afford one slip-up before they're in real danger of losing pole position.

That being said, the gap could close incredibly quickly and Celtic are on a good run right now. The Bhoys have won five of their last six in the top flight and haven't been defeated since September.

That represents a marked improvement from the first portion of the season, when Ange Postecoglou's side lost three of their first six.

Inevitably, Gerrard's replacement will want to hit the ground running and maintain the distance between Rangers and Celtic.

That being said, Rangers have conceded a lot of goals already this season - 13 in 13 games - so perhaps a new manager with a greater emphasis on defensive stability could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

