Newcastle latest news: 'Awkward' Eddie Howe reunion after controversial player decision

Journalist Tom Barclay feels there may be some awkwardness between Eddie Howe and Ryan Fraser now that they have been reunited at Newcastle United.

The pair worked together at Bournemouth for a number of seasons in the Premier League, but Fraser did not leave the South Coast club on the best of terms.

What happened with Fraser at Bournemouth?

Overall, Fraser can look back on his time at Bournemouth with fondness, having made 208 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals and providing 33 assists.

However, he may regret the way he left the Vitality Stadium. With his contract up in June 2020, Fraser was offered the option to stay on at the Cherries due to the season continuing beyond this date thanks to lockdown.

The midfielder opted against extending his deal, though, which arguably cost Bournemouth their top-flight status, as they were relegated on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, Fraser remained in the Premier League as he signed with Newcastle in September 2020.

What has Barclay said about Howe and Fraser reuniting?

Barclay has pointed out that Fraser won't be the only player at Newcastle that Howe has coached before; Callum Wilson was also previously on Bournemouth's books.

He has hinted that there could still be some ill feeling between Howe and Fraser, though, after the way the latter conducted himself towards the end of his spell at Bournemouth.

Speaking about Howe, Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “He obviously knows a few of the players already from working at Bournemouth. Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, which should be interesting, bearing in mind he refused a short-term contract the season that Bournemouth got relegated after the season got extended due to lockdown. That might be a bit awkward.”

Could there be a problem between Howe and Fraser at Newcastle?

Fraser probably isn't Howe's favourite person, but this did all happen the best part of 18 months ago. It seems that the two men should be able to put their differences aside and start singing from the hymn sheet, as Newcastle look to move out of the bottom three.

Still, if Fraser is left out of the team on a regular basis by Howe, rumours may begin to circulate that that the duo have not patched things up. Then again, it should be noted that Fraser has only started two league games this term, so he was hardly in favour under Steve Bruce either.

Therefore, if he struggles for game time in the coming weeks, it may simply be that Howe does not rate him particularly highly, just like his predecessor, rather than being a reflection of his personal relationship with Fraser.

