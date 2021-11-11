Tottenham latest news: Rarely-seen £18m Spurs star already tipped for MOTM vs Leeds

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge thinks Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks could enjoy a resurgence under the club's new manager Antonio Conte.

Winks has been a peripheral figure at Spurs this season, but Bridge believes the Italian coach may hand him a lifeline later this month.

What's the latest news involving Winks?

At one stage, Winks was a regular fixture in Tottenham's team as he featured in 57 league matches across the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns.

However, he slipped down the pecking order last season, making just 15 top-flight appearances, and his game time has been even more restricted this term. The 25-year-old has only played twice in the Premier League in 2021/22, and one of those was as a last-minute substitute against Wolves.

It appears clear that Nuno Espirito Santo did not particularly rate Winks, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, but Bridge seems to feel that things could be different with Conte now in charge.

What has Bridge said about Winks?

Oliver Skipp has started both of Tottenham's matches with Conte at the helm so far, but he is suspended for the side's home clash with Leeds after the international break.

Bridge suspects Winks could deputise for the 21-year-old, and has tipped the 10-cap international to flourish in the middle of the park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Oliver Skipp’s banned for the Leeds game, Winks could come in and be man of the match. People might think that’s crazy, but it could happen under Conte.”

Can Winks get back to his best under Conte?

Winks was an unused substitute in Conte's first league match in the dugout against Everton, so there is a chance that he will remain out of favour in the coming weeks and months.

Still, Conte has shown at his previous clubs that he likes deploying a deep-lying playmaker who is comfortable on the ball and can dictate the play in midfield. Andrea Pirlo excelled in this role when Conte coached him at Juventus, and Marcelo Brozovic was an important cog in Inter Milan's title-winning team last season.

It would be hard to argue that Winks is at the same level as those two players, but he does have a case for being Tottenham's best passer of a ball in the midfield area.

Therefore, Conte may be keen to give him a chance at some point alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and if Winks can seize his moment, he could get his Spurs career back on track.

