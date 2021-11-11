Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard is closing in on a return to management with Premier League outfit Norwich City.

According to the BBC, the Canaries have already held talks with the Englishman as they look to find a replacement for Daniel Farke.

Lampard has been out of management for close to a full year after he was sacked by Chelsea back in January.

The 43-year-old's seemingly impending return to the English top-flight is certainly exciting and many fans will be eager to see whether he can revive Norwich's season, the club currently sitting rock-bottom of the Premier League.

One fixture that will certainly be very interesting if Lampard's managerial comeback is made official is the Canaries' trip to play Liverpool at Anfield in February.

That's because when the legendary midfielder last visited the Merseyside stadium, he got into a bit of a spat with Jurgen Klopp.

On the night Liverpool mathematically secured their first ever Premier League title with a 5-3 victory over Chelsea, Lampard lost his rag when the home side were awarded a controversial free-kick in the first half.

To say things got heated between the two managers would be something of an understatement and you can check out the altercation in full (with subtitles) below...

Video: Lampard loses it with Klopp in 2012

Lampard was absolutely fuming, with Klopp's cries of "calm down" not exactly helping defuse the situation.

To make matters worse for the then Chelsea manager, Trent Alexander-Arnold stylishly converted the free-kick that started the argument to put Liverpool 3-1 ahead.

Ouch.

Last September, Lampard looked back at the confrontation when speaking on the High Performance Podcast and admitted he felt regret.

"Yeah, I did regret that," he said. "And when that broke the next day - I clearly felt it as I was doing it - but when it broke the next day and a friend of mine sent it to me in the morning, I was a bit embarrassed by it.

"Because I was in the moment, but in the moment, I felt we turned up and it was the easiest day for Liverpool ever.

"They won the league, they went goals up early in the game. And a few things happened with the bench, I’m not going to go into detail, but my feeling was, 'I want to protect my club'.

"And I didn’t have a problem with Liverpool celebrating. Luckily enough, I’ve been there. I’ve been with Chelsea where we won the league quite early one year, and you can sit there and everything feels great."

Fair play, Frank.

