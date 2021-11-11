Crystal Palace latest news: 'Relentless energy' - Fresh claim emerges on £13.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay has described Conor Gallagher as a star and has been impressed with the midfielder's "relentless" energy.

The 21-year-old has made a brilliant start to his loan spell with Crystal Palace and continued his fine form by scoring the clinching goal against Wolves on Saturday.

How has Gallagher performed for the Eagles?

It didn't take long for the midfielder to show the Selhurst Park faithful what he's all about, scoring a brace in the draw with Crystal Palace, his first goals for the club.

Gallagher, valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, won the penalty which set Palace on their way to a 3-0 victory over Tottenham two weeks later before providing an assist for Odsonne Edouard.

The on-loan Blues man endured a tricky period over the following month as Patrick Vieira's men struggled to get over the line in a five-game winless Premier League run.

But the youngster bounced back by scoring and assist in a stunning victory over Manchester City last month before getting himself on the scoresheet seven days later to seal victory over Wolves.

In his first 10 appearances for the Eagles, Gallagher has been involved in eight goals, scoring four times, chipping in with two assists and winning two penalties, which epitomises exactly why Barclay describes him as a player that "makes things happen".

What did Barclay say about Gallagher?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Gallagher's obviously this star, who's bursting into the box and making things happen whether he's scoring and assisting, or being brought down in the box like he was against Brighton, he makes things happen. But his energy is relentless."

Does Gallagher have a future at Chelsea?

Gallagher might have played just 10 times for Palace, but should his form continue at his current level, Thomas Tuchel will surely already start planning how he's going to fit him in next season.

But Chelsea's midfield department is an extremely competitive, epitomised by the fact Saul Niguez is hardly getting a look in.

However, Gallagher has more than matched some of his Chelsea teammates this season, with his WhoScored mark (7.50) higher than any other Blues midfielder besides Mateo Kovacic, who has a slightly better rating of 7.56.

Chelsea have a history of loaning out players, only for them never to be a given an opportunity at Stamford Bridge, but if Gallagher carries on how he's going, he's unlikely to fall into that category.

