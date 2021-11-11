Tottenham latest news: '£10m Spurs star's management should now be concerned'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge thinks that Jack Clarke's management team should be concerned about the direction of his career.

The 20-year-old made the £10m move to Tottenham from Leeds in 2019 but hasn't made a single Premier League appearance for the club.

Furthermore, Clarke has never made a start in any competition, with the majority of his outings in a Spurs shirt coming for the Under-23s.

What's the latest news with Clarke?

It's more than two years since the winger made the switch to north London, but for whatever reason, he's not been given the chance to make a difference.

Clarke's only appearance this season for the first-team came as a second-half substitute against Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League.

Therefore, Clarke, who's made played just 96 minutes for Tottenham, has been essentially demoted to part of the Under-23s.

He has enjoyed spells back at Leeds, QPR and with Stoke last season, but the club decided against letting him go out on loan this season.

Tottenham's wide department is an extremely competitive one with the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Bryan Gil, and Heung Min Son all miles ahead of Clarke in the pecking order, but he simply hasn't been given any opportunity to showcase his talent.

In fact, since Clarke moved to the capital, he hasn't even been on the bench in a league game and Bridge reckons that it's an extremely worrying situation for the youngster.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If I was part of his management team, I'd be a bit concerned now."

What does the future hold for Clarke?

Even the arrival of Antonio Conte is unlikely to do little for Clarke's hopes of featuring in the first-team.

For a player with more than 50 appearances in English football, he's wasting his career by playing for the reserves, so the short-term target for him is to starting playing regularly again.

So, with the January window around the corner, the priority for Clarke is to find a Championship club and spend the remainder of the season playing senior football.

He's unlikely to ever make the grade at Tottenham, so moving forward he needs to think about his own career and put himself in the shop window before leaving permanently next summer.

