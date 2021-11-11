Man United latest news: Sky Sports reporter reveals when Solskjaer could finally be sacked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United should sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now but are likely to wait until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The Red Devils have fallen nine points adrift of table-toppers Chelsea after just 11 games of the season, while they are also five points off the Champions League qualification places.

Why is Solskjaer under pressure?

There was positivity heading into the new campaign after United had finished last term in the Premier League's runners-up spot and been the division's second biggest spenders - having parted with £133.7million - during the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer spent big to bolster his defensive options with Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane and winger Jadon Sancho completed a switch from Borussia Dortmund.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Old Trafford return on deadline day after an agreement was reached with Serie A side Juventus.

But comfortable defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have seen United drop off the pace in the title race.

The 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool led to Solskjaer admitting it was his 'darkest day' in charge.

Speaking on his Five with Vibe podcast, Rio Ferdinand called for his former team-mate to leave Old Trafford following the latest setback at the hands of Manchester City.

While carrying out his punditry duties for Sky Sports at the weekend, Roy Keane - via the Manchester Evening News - admitted there are 'huge question marks' over Solskjaer's future.

What has Michael Bridge said about Solskjaer?

Bridge believes, with it being the international break, now would be the perfect time for United to sack Solskjaer and seek his successor.

However, the Sky Sports reporter reckons a decision will not be made on the Norwegian's future until the season has reached its climax.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "They all know that it's a matter of when, but when are they going to do it?

"Are they going to wait until next May? I mean that's genuinely what I'm looking at at the moment. You should do it now."

Who has been linked with the Manchester United job?

It was reported last month that Antonio Conte would be open to discussing taking over at Manchester United if Solskjaer were sacked.

However, that option is now off the table as the Italian took over as Tottenham Hotspur's new head coach last week.

It appears the Red Devils have since switched their focus to Brendan Rodgers, with the club confident that they could tempt him to Old Trafford and the 48-year-old thought to have a release clause in his Leicester City contract if a Champions League club comes calling.

