Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening in Ireland on Thursday.

The Manchester United superstar played the full 90 minutes in his country's 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium, but couldn't find the back of the net.

Fernando Santos' Portugal side were held to a 0-0 draw in Dublin and that scoreline certainly didn't flatter the hosts.

Ireland were more than deserving of a point and they were the team attempting to win the match in the final 10 minutes after Pepe had been sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

Ronaldo's failure to find the back of the net in Portugal's colours on Thursday means he's now gone two international games in a row without scoring, which is unthinkable for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

And as well as struggling in front of goal, the 36-year-old was embarrassed by Brighton defender Shane Duffy during the first half.

Sam Allardyce interview | Football Terrace

Ronaldo attempted to press the bulky centre-back, but it was Duffy who came out on top in that duel.

The Ireland man morphed into a fleet-footed playmaker and left his adversary chasing shadows thanks to a perfectly-executed Cruyff turn.

Take a look at the incident here...

Video: Duffy sends Ronaldo all the way back to Sporting Lisbon

Well played, Shane.

Duffy was brilliant for Ireland throughout the entirety of the match and the likes of Ronaldo, Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes just couldn't get the better of him.

However, while the Portuguese attackers were left frustrated in Dublin, the draw still puts the nation in a good position to automatically qualify for the World Cup out in Qatar next year.

The Euro 2016 winners simply have to avoid a home defeat against Serbia in their final qualifier on Sunday to secure top spot.

As for Ireland, the highest they can finish is third, which will be achieved if they defeat Luxembourg that same evening.

