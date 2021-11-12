Man United latest news: 'Surely' - Fresh Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be sacked if Manchester United lose their next three matches.

The Red Devils manager has come under serious threat following their poor recent run and faces three huge games on two fronts following the international break.

Who do United face in their next three games?

If Solskjaer is to keep his job and turn United's form around, then he needs a good return from the next three.

It kicks off with a trip to struggling Watford, which looks very winnable on paper, but United have already dropped points against Southampton, Aston Villa and Everton, so nothing will be taken for granted at Vicarage Road.

Three days later, Solskjaer's men travel to Villarreal in the Champions League and know that a positive result will put them in a great position to qualify for the knockout stages.

On the other hand, a defeat in Spain would have United in serious danger of dropping into the Europa League for a second season on the bounce.

It doesn't get any easier for Solskjaer after that with a trip to leaders Chelsea the following weekend.

A productive eight-day period could go some way to the Norwegian saving his job, but Bridge thinks that three defeats could mark the end of the legendary United striker.

What did Bridge say?

When asked about Solskjaer's future and whether he could be sacked any time soon, he told GIVEMESPORT: "What if he loses their next three, surely?"

Can Manchester United still finish in the top-four?

United are far from out of the race for the Champions League places, but four points from a possible 15 available has left them five points behind Liverpool in fourth.

Their bright start means they're still sitting sixth and only three points behind fifth-place Arsenal, but equally, they're only two points ahead of Leicester in 12th, which means they could quickly slide into the bottom-half just one defeat.

On the other hand, Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday week, which represents a good chance for United to make points up on at least one of their rivals, with Watford the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

