Brazil have qualified for the Qatar World Cup following a 1-0 victory over Colombia in Sao Paulo.

The Seleção had to wait until the 72nd-minute for a breakthrough as Neymar found Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, who scored the only goal of the game.

However, Neymar was lucky to be on the pitch at that stage.

As usual, the Paris Saint-Germain star was fouled at every opportunity by his opponents.

And it took just seven minutes for Neymar to have enough.

After being fouled again, the Brazilian lost his head and squared up to referee Roberto Tobar.

It really wasn’t a good look and most officials would have sent Neymar off immediately.

However, fortunately for the 29-year-old, Tobar just stared back at him and didn’t brandish any cards.

Take a look:

VIDEO: Neymar squares up to the referee

Neymar is a very lucky boy. How did he not even get a card?

Brazil’s victory means they’ve now won 11 of their 12 matches in qualifying, putting them nine points clear of Argentina.

In fact, the only game they failed to win was against Colombia - a 0-0 draw in October.

As for Colombia, they currently occupy the playoff position in fifth. However, they are level on points with Chile in fourth as well as Uruguay in sixth. With five matches left to play in the South American qualification, it’s going to be a very interesting climax.

As for Neymar, he will look to continue his incredible international record which stands at 70 goals in 115 appearances ahead of the World Cup.

However, in a documentary, titled “Neymar & The Line of Kings”, the forward suggested that he may not represent his country too much longer after the Qatar World Cup.

"I think it's my last World Cup,” Neymar said as part of the DAZN documentary. "I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more.

"So I'll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it."

