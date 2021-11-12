Tottenham latest news: Antonio Conte big Spurs transfer hope revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Antonio Conte is going to want to sign another centre-back in January.

Tottenham kept a clean sheet in Conte's first Premier League game on Sunday but have the second worst defensive record in the top-half this season and have looked shaky at the back.

How have Tottenham performed defensively this season?

Bizarrely, Spurs actually made an outstanding start to the campaign in a defensive sense, winning their first three games 1-0 to make their best ever start to a season.

But the north Londoners rode their luck during victories over Manchester City, Wolves and Watford, with Tottenham particularly fortunate for some poor finishing during their win at Molineux.

On that occasion, Bruno Lage's side managed 25 shots on goal, six of which were on target, but were unable to break down a stubborn Spurs backline.

However, their luck soon ran out and despite the emergence of Cristian Romero, Tottenham have been dreadful at the back this season – conceding three times in defeats against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, Nuno Espirito Santo's last game in charge.

Spurs did show some encouraging signs to keep out Everton last weekend, but Bridge still thinks that another centre-back is needed in January.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously we all know that he's going to want to strengthen in that area and we're all going to give our thumbs up to that one."

What are Tottenham's current centre-back options?

Despite their desperate need for another central defender, Conte isn't exactly short of options.

Including Ben Davies, the Tottenham boss has six centre-backs at his disposal. His preferred back-three in his opening two games has been the Welshman alongside Romero and Eric Dier.

But Conte also has Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez in reserve, whilst Joe Rodon, who's hardly featured since making the move from Swansea last summer, has shown his ability to play in a back-three for Wales.

The latter three don't appear likely to feature any time soon, but with Dier and Davies not exactly the most inspiring names if Conte wants to make Tottenham contenders once again, it wouldn't come as a great surprise to see him bring in another name when the January window opens, especially with Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij already being mentioned as potential additions.

