Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal side couldn’t get the better of Ireland on Thursday night.

Portugal could only draw 0-0 in Dublin as their participation at the Qatar World Cup remains in doubt.

Fernando Santos’ remain top of Group A but their level on points with Serbia with just one match remaining.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Who do Portugal face in their final fixture? Serbia, of course.

Portugal know that a draw or victory in that match will see them top of the group but it’s probably far nervier than they would have hoped.

Ronaldo will be looking to be the hero after he failed to score in back-to-back games for club and country for the first time this season.

The ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo quiz

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

However, just because he didn’t score, it doesn’t mean the fans inside the Aviva Stadium were left disappointed.

They got to witness one of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

And one young fan went home with a souvenir.

After the final whistle, a young girl ran onto the pitch to greet Ronaldo. She was visibly upset and Ronaldo comforted her and gave her his match shirt.

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo gives his shirt to young fan

What a beautiful moment.

However, there was one man that looked disappointed after it had happened.

Ireland’s teenage goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, had just kept a clean sheet against Ronaldo and Portugal and is reported to have asked for the Manchester United forward’s shirt minutes previously.

This was going to be the best night of his career.

However, cameras caught his face when he saw Ronaldo give away his shirt and it’s something football fans noticed on social media.

Bazunu appeared gutted after missing out on Ronaldo's shirt

Check out the reaction:

To be fair, we think the little girl will cherish the shirt a bit more than the Portsmouth goalkeeper.

Bazunu actually saved a Ronaldo penalty when the two nations met back in September.

But CR7 broke Bazunu’s heart - not for the last time - with two late goals to give Portugal the win.

RODGERS APPOINTMENT CLOSE? POGBA TO CHELSEA? GERRARD & LAMPARD ARE BACK! (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News