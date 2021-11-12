Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Aguero is reportedly considering retiring after being diagnosed with a heart problem.

That's according to Catalunya Radio, per Sport.

Aguero had to be substituted during Barcelona's draw with Alaves at the Camp Nou recently after he suffered from dizziness and was struggling to breathe.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Reports emerged that Aguero would be treated for three months ahead of a return to action.

However, that has now changed according to reports.

He's suffering from cardiac arrhythmia and his career is now at risk.

Aguero is said to be 'pessimistic' although there hasn't been a definitive decision made on his career just yet.

He will continue to be monitored to see if he's able to resume his career.

Let's just hope we haven't seen Aguero play his final game of football.

In a recent video on Barcelona's official social media channels, Aguero thanked fans for the support they've shown.

"Hey Culers! Sending you all a big hug!" he said.

"Thank you for all the messages of support. Now it's time to recover and wait for more news. Sending you all a big hug."

Meanwhile, his former manager, Pep Guardiola, wished him all the best.

"I spoke with his agent. Difficult news for him and his family," Guardiola told reporters.

"We wish him a safe recovery, doesn’t matter the time. Health is most important than anything else.

"He’s in good hands, he will take care of himself. I wish him the best recovery and he can come back to play again, otherwise he enjoy his life and enjoy what he has done.

"I don’t know what he has, he has to be careful and safe for the rest of his life."

News Now - Sport News