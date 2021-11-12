Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PSG midfielder Aminata Diallo has been released from police custody without charge after being questioned over a brutal attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui last Thursday.

Diallo was arrested on Wednesday after being linked to the attack, which involved two men in balaclavas.

According to L'Equipe, the attack took place after a team dinner PSG had organised on November 4th, while Diallo was driving both her and Hamraoui home. Masked assailants then stopped the car and dragged the two women out — beating Hamraoui repeatedly on her legs with an iron bar while Diallo was held back.

Hamraoui required stitches in her legs and hands and did not feature in PSG's most recent match due to her injuries.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated by Diallo in order to keep her competition out of the way, as both women play in the same role for both PSG and the French national team.

Diallo's arrest came after she was named as a starter in the Champions League group stage match against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The two midfielders reportedly have a long-standing friendship and have been snapped together during group holidays. The duo vacationed in Dubai together last December — Diallo uploaded a photo of them and fellow French international Aissatou Tounkara on Instagram, along with the hashtags '#sista', '#goodvibes', and #lafamilia'.

The 26-year-old joined PSG in 2016 and has made more than 60 appearances for the outfit. Diallo has also featured in every match for the Parisians so far this season and has played alongside Hamraoui in midfield on several occasions.

No charges have been pressed against Diallo or indeed an unnamed man, who was also arrested in connection with the attack. Both were in police custody on Wednesday.

PSG had also issued bodyguards to five of their players in the days prior to the attack on Hamraoui. According to L'Equipe, the women were receiving threatening phone calls from the same man, who is allegedly a childhood friend of Diallo's and claimed he had an affair with Hamraoui during her time in Barcelona.

Police have suspected the calls made were an attempt to cover up the attack that would take place on November 4th.

Hamraoui has been assigned security both inside and outside her home after the events.

"The club continues to support its players to allow them to overcome this ordeal as soon as possible," PSG wrote in the club's latest statement.

"PSG reiterates its confidence in the justice system to shed full light on the events. The club would like to thank everyone for showing restraint and respecting the presumption of innocence as well as the privacy of the team."

