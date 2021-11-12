Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Canelo Alvarez made history by defeating Caleb Plant at the MGM Garden Arena last weekend.

The Mexican put in a dominant performance to win the fight via technical knockout in the 11th round.

Alvarez, thus retained his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles while also winning the IBF super-middleweight champion.

This made Canelo the first-ever undisputed champion in the super middleweight division, something even the mighty Floyd Mayweather could not achieve.

Alvarez has pretty much cemented his status as one of the greatest super middleweight boxers of all time. The Mexican has enjoyed an impressive career, winning 57 out of 60 fights so far, with his only defeat coming to Mayweather back in 2013.

With his triumph over Plant, Alvarez has now defeated 16 world champions and is closing in on Money's tally. Widely considered to be the greatest super middleweight boxer of all time, Mayweather won all of his 50 fights and got the better of 22 world champions.

Some claim that the number is 23 and include his victory over Tony Pep in 1998. However, the Canadian only won the IBO belt, which is not considered to be a legitimate world championship by a lot.

Nonetheless, Mayweather's tally is impressive and it includes some very big names in Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton, among others. Alvarez was also a world champion when he fought Money but lost via majority decision.

The Mexican himself claimed that his lack of experience and maturity was a reason behind his defeat. “I needed more experience and maturity [before facing Floyd],” said Canelo.

"I don’t think of that fight like a loss. I think of that fight like I learned from that fight.”

Alvarez has so far beaten 16 champions, even though some say it's 18, including his victories over Austin Trout and Rocky Fielding in 2013 and 2018. However, those two only won the WBA (Regular) title, hence are not counted.

When compared, Alvarez will most likely be considered to be below Mayweather by most, but he has a good chance to overtake the latter's tally of world champions defeated.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

News Now - Sport News