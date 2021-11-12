FIFA 22 Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC: How to Complete, Price And Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League Player of the Month for October and we have revealed all the details you need to know in order to unlock this card.

The 29-year-old is loving life at Liverpool and was on fire throughout last month.

The Egyptian managed to help his side pick up three wins and two draws over this period, scoring five goals as well as picking up four assists. In one game against Manchester United, he managed to score a hat-trick.

These results alongside his performances have helped Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League and only four points away from Chelsea in first place.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mohamed Salah POTM SBC for October:

How to Complete the Mohamed Salah POTM SBC

His special card is 92 rated, with 93 pace, 91 shooting, 93 dribbling, 86 passing, 81 physical and 48 defending.

To have such high stats in all the meta categories for the right winger is huge, so he is definitely worth getting. Salah also has high/medium attacking/defensive workrates, three star weak foot and four star skill moves.

In order to unlock his Player of the Month card, you need to complete the squad building challenge. With such a strong card, there is a lot you need to do, and you will need over a million coins to complete it.

There are seven different SBC’s you need to complete and they are:

1. Liverpool:

Exchange a squad featuring players from Liverpool.

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 83

Team Chemistry: Minimum 75

2. Premier League

Exchange a squad featuring players from the Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

3. Top Form

Exchange a squad featuring a TOTW Player

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

4. 86-Rated Squad

Exchange an 86 rated squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86

Team Chemistry: Minimum 60

5. 87-Rated Squad

Exchange an 87 rated squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Team Chemistry: Minimum 50

6. 87-Rated Squad

Exchange an 87 rated squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Team Chemistry: Minimum 45

7. 88-Rated Squad

Exchange an 88 rated squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 88

Team Chemistry: Minimum 40

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Salah card will cost you some money. If you have a squad that can link to a Premier League player, while still getting 100 Chemistry, then you must obtain this card.

