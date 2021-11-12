Call of Duty Vanguard: Developers confirm what bugs they are looking to fix immediately following complaint

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard was only released on Friday 5th November 2021, but the gaming community has complained about a lot of bugs that need fixing. Thankfully the developers have now revealed the bugs they are looking to rectify as soon as possible.



There has been a lot of hype in the build-up to Vanguard being released, and this has continued whilst the game has gone live.



The multiplayer maps are fun, the campaign is good, and there is a good modern twist on popular game mode Zombies.

Developers reveal Call of Duty Vanguard bugs that should be fixed soon.

Bugs in games are common; however, the gaming community do pick up issues with the developers when there are lots of bugs that are making it hard to enjoy the game.



There have been camo glitches, XP bugs and a lot more, but with Call of Duty Vanguard only being released for a week, the amount of issues is quite surprising and maybe they should have taken a bit more time to release their game.



To try and make the gaming community happier, the developers have revealed what bugs they know about, and have also revealed what issues they are going to be working on immediately.

Players will be happy to hear that the Search and Destroy bug, which caused issues when players were planting or defusing the bomb, as well as the reticle issue, are getting fixed as soon as possible. This issue meant that reticle challenges wouldn’t work for some players in the community.

