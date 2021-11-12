FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Reliable Leaker Reveals Exactly how Upgrades Will Work

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo is nearly here, and a reliable leaker has revealed some vital details around how the upgrades will work in this promo on Ultimate Team.

This might be the most exciting promo of the year, as it will boost players' stats massively as they will all have one stat which is 99.

The players involved in this promo will all be ones who are sponsored by Adidas, and there could definitely be some great cards as players like Paul Pogba, Jude Bellingham, and Joe Gomez could be involved.

With the Rulebreakers promo ending at 6 PM BST on November 12th 2021, and the Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo going live immediately after, the gaming community are being treated to back to back promos for the first time in the FIFA franchise.

Leaker reveals vital details around how upgrades will work in FIFA 22 FUT Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo

This latest promo has not had a lot of official information revealed about it, but thanks to reliable leaker Donk Trading, we know exactly how the upgrades will work. This vital information was revealed on Twitter, and he said that there will be three different upgrades that happen with each card throughout the course of the Adidas 99 Numbers Up promo.

These are how all three upgrades will work:

Upgrade 1: This will happen at launch

This will happen at launch Upgrade 2: Special cards will get a plus five on either dribbling, passing or pace, as well as a plus one on one other stat

Special cards will get a plus five on either dribbling, passing or pace, as well as a plus one on one other stat Upgrade 3: Players will get 99 stat on either dribbling, passing or pace and a plus one on one other stat

Players have been trying to predict what stars would be getting upgrades, but it has been confirmed that Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Giovanni Reyna will be involved in the promo. Meanwhile it has also been leaked that Atletico Madrid wonderkid Joao Felix will be receiving one of these special cards.

Be sure to jump on FIFA 22 today at 6PM BST to find out more about this great upcoming promo.



