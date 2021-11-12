FIFA 22: Cheap Overpowered FUT Hybrid Squad you Must Try

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team sees players create massively imaginative squads and we have built an overpowered hybrid squad that you need to try in the game.

When building squads on Ultimate Team, the only thing you need to make sure you have is 100 chemistry, and in order to do this you have to make sure players link up and are from the same league, club or nation.

With lots of special cards being added to the game mode there are some squads in which every player is overpowered and it makes it incredibly difficult to beat these types of sides in Ultimate Team.

Of course players can make squads which cost close to a million coins, or even half a million coins; however, this overpowered squad is quite cheap compared to some you see in Ultimate Team. Despite the price, it can definitely defeat any squad you come up against.

Cheap Overpowered FUT 22 Hybrid Squad You Must Try

This squad is so overpowered due to the fact that it fits the meta amazingly. The forwards are all rapid, and have great shooting and dribbling. Meanwhile the defence has a perfect blend of creativity and physicality to help you in both attack and defence. Finally the defence has a lot of pace, but are also very physical and have high defensive stats as well.

What is even better about this team is the fact that it only costs 180k for players on Xbox, and 179k for those who play on the Playstation.

Here is the full team:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Rating: 88

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

League: Ligue 1

Right-Back: Jesus Navas

Rating: 84

Club: Sevilla

League: La Liga Santander

Centre-Back: Jules Kounde

Rating: 83

Club: Sevilla

League: La Liga Santander

Left-Back: Theo Hernandez

Rating: 84

Club: AC Milan

League: Serie A

Left Central-Midfielder: Franck Kessie

Rating: 84

Club: AC Milan

League: Serie A

Central Midfielder: Inform Tanguy Ndombele

Rating: 84

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

League: Premier League

Right Central Midfielder: Joshua Kimmich

Rating: 89

Club: Bayern Munich

League: Bundesliga

Right Winger: Leroy Sane

Rating: 84

Club: Bayern Munich

League: Bundesliga

Striker: Timo Werner

Rating: 84

Club: Chelsea

League: Premier League

Left Winger: Wilfried Zaha

Rating: 82

Club: Crystal Palace

League: Premier League

Be sure to give this card a go and tell us what you think.

