Barcelona's new manager Xavi laid down the law with a list of new rules for his players - and Ousmane Dembele has become the first person to break one of them.

Spanish outlet AS revealed the 10 rules that everyone must follow. The former Barcelona player has requested his players eat at the club's training ground and they must be home before midnight two days before a game.

Meanwhile, their off-field activities will be monitored as well.

Xavi clearly wants to put his players straight after a disappointing start to the 2021/22 season under Ronald Koeman.

The Blaugrana are ninth in La Liga and are recovering after losing their opening two games in the Champions League.

Dembele arrives late for training

Another rule that Xavi wants his Barcelona players to abide by is to arrive 90 minutes before training begins.

However, on Friday morning Dembele failed to arrive on time, arriving three minutes late.

According to ESPN Deportes, the 24-year-old winger arrived at the dressing room at 8:33am.

Training started at 10am, so Dembele was due at 8:30am.

Xavi has reintroduced fines to the club, so the Frenchman's next pay packet could be a little lighter.

Xavi has high hopes for Dembele

A little harsh? Possibly.

But there's a reason why Xavi introduced new rules and it really shouldn't have been difficult for Dembele to arrive on time.

And it'll pain Xavi that the winger was late because he is a big part of the new Barcelona coach's plans.

"I am very clear that Dembele must stay at Barcelona," Xavi said during his first press conference, per Marca.

"In his position as a winger he can be the best player in the world and we have to help him achieve that.

"He is a player who can make the difference at Barcelona. His renewal is a priority."

It's only upwards from here.

