Next Rangers manager: 50 y/o tipped to bring 'exciting brand of football' to Ibrox

Journalist Stuart Hodge believes Dean Smith's style of play would excite Rangers' fans if he were to become the club's new manager.

The Gers are looking for a fresh face in the dugout after Steven Gerrard left on Thursday to join Aston Villa, who sacked Smith on Sunday following a run of five straight defeats.

What's the latest news on Rangers' manager search?

Despite only being out of a job for a matter of days, Smith has already been mentioned by Ally McCoist on talkSPORT as a name who could replace Gerrard at Rangers, meaning that the two men could be switching jobs within the space of a week or two.

The 50-year-old has never managed outside of England before, and is not the only candidate for the role, with other managers, including Giovanni van Bronckhorst, being linked as well.

Rangers have just over a week to make their decision on Gerrard's successor if they want to have someone in place for the first game back after the international break.

What has Hodge said about Smith potentially taking charge at Rangers?

Hodge has hinted that Smith would be a good option for the Scottish club, and has claimed that it could be a good move for the ex-Villa boss himself, rather than the Englishman dropping down to the Championship for his next job.

Speaking about Smith, Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he would bring an attractive, exciting brand of football to the club. I think it might be a good vehicle for him as well. Because I think you might be looking at the Championship for a job, whereas you could come up here, European football, win titles, win cups. Might be the right thing for some.”

Is Smith the right man to replace Gerrard?

During his three-year stay at Villa, Smith did make his side an entertaining watch for the most part, as they netted 217 goals in his 138 matches at the helm - that's over 1.5 goals per game.

This would suggest that Rangers' supporters could expect goals if Smith were to move north of the border.

Equally, Villa did concede 198 times during this period, so it would be fair to say that they had their defensive issues. Rangers' record at the back was particularly impressive under Gerrard, as they shipped just 13 league goals last term.

Therefore, it may be a concern that the side may be more open under Smith, but his Premier League experience should hold him in good stead, should he be handed the Rangers job.

