Football Manager 2022: Can Kylian Mbappe Transform Newcastle United in Three Seasons?

Football Manager 2022 is out and we have used the FM Editor to carry out a thought experiment by moving Kylian Mbappe to Newcastle United and simulating three seasons to see how he got on.

The editor is released alongside the full game every year and is bundled with the purchase of the game on Steam – you can find it in the tools section of Steam and install it.

After the Saudi-funded takeover of the club, they have all the money in the world, and a deal to sign Mbappe has long been mooted, to the point where it has become something of a meme.

As a result, we thought it would be fun to move the France international to St James’ Park on a lengthy contract and see if he can fire the Magpies to glory.

Did he? Take a look below!

Mbappe’s first season at Newcastle

We didn’t need to dip into Newcastle’s huge transfer budget to get Mbappe to the club but let’s just say he’s worth every penny of what they could have spent.

In his first season, Mbappe returned an average rating of 7.34, as he scored 12 goals and registered four assists in 35 games.

Newcastle finished the season in seventh, above both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and qualified for the Europa Conference League as a result.

They don’t win anything, but that’s to come…

Mbappe’s second season

Oh boy, this is a good one.

In his second season, Mbappe scored 14 league goals in 37 games and also netted 11 goals in 14 European appearances as Newcastle won the Europa Conference League.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot and the Best Player award for the competition.

Newcastle also won the Carabao Cup, beating Manchester City in the final at Wembley to end their lengthy trophy drought.

This is the kind of impact we expect Mbappe to have, but they finish 10th in the Premier League, a disappointing fall from the previous season.

Mbappe’s third season

In his third season, Mbappe notched his highest league goals return, scoring 17 times and also providing four assists as Newcastle finished eighth.

That might seem disappointing on paper, but they’re only four points off fourth-placed Manchester United.

Mbappe is the second top goalscorer in the Premier League but there’s no trophies for Newcastle.

They lost in the FA Cup semi-final to Leicester City – 3-2 after extra time – and in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, as Manchester City got a measure of revenge for their final defeat the previous year.

Newcastle also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League but were beaten by Borussia Dortmund, losing 4-1 on aggregate.

Conclusion

Mbappe has absolutely improved the Magpies.

Without him, it’s fair to say they wouldn’t have won two trophies in three seasons, with the Frenchman scoring goals in pretty much every competition.

They could have had some higher league finishes, but this has been an impressive three seasons from the world-class forward.

Oh, and here’s a fun sidenote: In 2022/23, Newcastle signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer, meaning he will have lined up alongside Mbappe.

He lasted a season, scoring five goals in 12 games in the league. That's Ibrahimovic, who is over 40, too.

