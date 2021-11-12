Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Coulthard feels as though historical form could be an indicator that Red Bull are the current favourites to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil this weekend, speaking to Give Me Sport exclusively.

Sprint returns for the third and final time this weekend with qualifying set to take place on Friday evening UK time, followed by the Sprint on Saturday evening and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday evening.

Indeed, with four rounds to go in the championship both Red Bull and Mercedes are working feverishly to ensure Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have the best opportunity to take championship glory by the final race in Abu Dhabi in December.

Right now, it is the Bulls and Max that are in the driving seat after a dominant win in Mexico followed their triumph in the US, and many are tipping them to make it an Americas hat-trick this weekend at a track they have gone well at in recent years.

Verstappen is a former winner here, of course, with him winning the last race in Brazil back in 2019 before the pandemic, so form and confidence could well be with him.

Certainly, Coulthard thinks they have to go into this weekend as favourites with that said:

"I think you've got to go with historical form.

"It has been a good track for Red Bull so the safe money says that this should be a Red Bull weekend but that's not to say Mercedes won't be there.

"It's an incredibly short lap so the spread from pole position to about 15th will be closer than most circuits - one small issue with balance and you could find yourself well out of position.

"As we saw in Mexico, Mercedes were on the backfoot until the track temperature increased and then suddenly that final run they both delivered pole position and front row laps so it will be a close-fought battle, but I think under normal circumstances this should be Red Bull's weekend."

