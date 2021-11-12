Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 is in Brazil this weekend as the sport makes its return to the south American nation for the latest round of the world championship.

It's a weekend that will see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue their championship fight, with both drivers looking to take an important victory at a crucial time in the campaign.

What's the key info ahead of this weekend, though? We take a look now...

What is the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Schedule?

Here's how the sessions will play out this weekend (all times GMT:)

Friday 12th November

FP1: 15:30-16:30

Qualifying: 19:00-20:00

Saturday 13th November

FP2: 15:00-16:00

Sprint: 19:30-20:00

Sunday 14th November

Race: 17:00

What TV channel is the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports will be showing live and exclusive coverage in the UK of every session from the first practice hour on Friday through to the race on Sunday.

Channel 4 will also show free-to-air highlights over the course of the race weekend.

Are there any live streams of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

F1 TV Pro subscribers can catch all of the action, check details to see if the stream is available in your country.

What is the weather forecast for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

Conditions are regularly mixed over the course of a race weekend in Brazil.

This time around, we've got a 40% chance of rain both on Friday and Saturday, which could add some spice to both qualifying and Sprint, whilst race day is currently forecast to be dry on Sunday with a weekend high that day of 21C.

