The Grand Theft Auto games series is one of the biggest there is and along with Red Dead Redemption, it is at the core of Rockstar Games’ success.

Despite very infrequent releases of the game, GTA continues to break barriers and accumulate huge numbers.

There has been so much talk about upcoming and remasters of the iconic earlier editions, most notably San Andreas and Vice City.

‘Across-the-board enhancements, including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distances’ are dubbed as the recurring features.

The game developers have clearly endeavoured to strike a balance. They have left some key themes in place from years gone-by whilst taking a different approach in other areas. Light has been shed on the gameplay online through trailers and such.

Grand Theft Auto V, the latest official release, came out all the way back in 2013. There has often been talk about how they need to bring out a new game but having just surpassed 155 million copies sold, there is no sign of letting up.

GTA’s remastered package launched yesterday (November 11) yet there was a severe lack of marketing and advertising. This perhaps suggesting that the powers that be boast an overwhelming confidence regarding the success of their product.

Fans will be particularly pleased to learn that, for the most part, Rockstar have included all the infamous cheat codes from the original games, per a report in GamingBible.

That means that, should you have need of it, you can still instantly access a tank, or plough unlimited rounds of ammunition into hapless enemies all day long.

The main gist seems to be with an improvement in the graphics department, it remains the same at the core whilst bringing into the most modern of days.

The weapon wheel is that of GTA V rather than the older additions and one can’t forget the addition of a whole number of new trophies.

The Trilogy- the Definitive Edition launched yesterday as previously mentioned and is available on a wide variety of platforms.

