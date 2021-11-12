Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: New Character Teaser Officially revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 is on its way and the developers have given the gaming community a sneak peak of what will be coming as they have officially teased a new character.

The latest season in this mobile game promises to be a good one, and excitement is at an all time high as people believe it will be released around Christmas.

Season 9 has been massively enjoyed by the gaming community, and the Halloween theme has gone down very well, so the developers will have a lot of pressure on them to make season 10 even better.

With an abundance of new content, including new guns, skins and characters, we will be treated to a lot of great things, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And All You Need to Know

Every season we are treated to new call of duty characters in COD Mobile, and of course the same will be happening for season 10.

In the build up to a season going live, we are giving some sneak peaks and teasers of what is to come. This is our first early glimpse of the new character coming to the game and the developers have posted an image of this character.

From the looks of the character, it is definitely going to be a popular choice as it looks amazing.

Hopefully this will not be the only character that will be added in the new season, and if anymore are added, we will be treating you to all the updates as soon as we can.

Call of Duty Mobile is great because we get some great new content added to the franchise, and also get treated to old fan favourite content. Recently, the character Ghost, who is loved by the Call of Duty community, was brought to the mobile game.



Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Leaks Reveal Fan Favourite Map from Franchise Will Be Released



As we get closer to season 10, we will find out more about this new character, and with players loving the different cosmetics in the game, it is sure to be a hit.



Enter the November Giveaway to be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News