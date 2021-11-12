Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On the only night of the year when WWE Raw and SmackDown face each other, there's going to be an explosive coming together between two women's champions.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will go head-to-head on the Survivor Series pay-per-view, following a heated title swap last month.

Big Time Becks swapped her SmackDown title with former Raw champion Flair after the two were drafted onto the opposing brands.

However, the exchange wasn't as straightforward as many expected it to be.

Flair dropped the Raw title during the switch as Lynch tried to take it, resulting in The Man throwing her belt at The Queen in response. The two then had a legitimate "confrontation" backstage, with Lynch accusing Flair of "trying to make her look bad."

According to reports, The Queen was supposed to "play cat-and-mouse" with the title, but she strayed from the script.

Since then, rumours have swirled around the relationship between the two and Lynch has addressed the "real life heat" between the two WWE stars.

"We don’t talk anymore," Big Time Becks said on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "All I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter."

Lynch confirmed the legitimate heat between the pair makes it "100 percent more difficult" when in the ring.

"When you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen.

"You always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do? How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever.

"This business is built on trust and working together that’s the art of it. That’s the beauty of it. If I make you look good, you make me look good. It's an art. It’s a beautiful art, it’s an art I love more than anything. If people don’t know how to make that art, then it becomes difficult."

Lynch then admitted she did not trust Flair and things were indeed difficult between the two right now.

Having been drafted onto opposite brands, the likelihood of the two crossing paths prior to Survivor Series are slim. The November pay-per-view is going to be a huge explosion when the two WWE icons meet again.

Survivor Series will air on Sunday, November 21st at 20.00 ET/01.00 BST exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

