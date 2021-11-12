FIFA 22: Overpowered Special Card FUT Hybrid Squad you Must Try

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team sees players create massively imaginative squads and we have built an overpowered hybrid squad featuring only special cards that you need to try in the game.

When building squads on Ultimate Team, the only thing you need to make sure you have is 100 chemistry, and in order to do this you have to make sure players link up and are from the same league, club or nation.

With lots of special cards being added to the game mode there are some squads in which every player is overpowered and it makes it incredibly difficult to beat these types of sides in Ultimate Team.

Of course players can make squads which cost close to a million coins, or even half a million coins; and this squad follows that suit.

Overpowered FUT 22 Special Card Hybrid Squad You Must Try

This squad is so overpowered due to the fact that it fits the meta amazingly. The forwards are all rapid, and have great shooting and dribbling. Meanwhile the defence has a perfect blend of creativity and physicality to help you in both attack and defence. Finally the defence has a lot of pace, but are also very physical and have high defensive stats as well.

This god squad will set you back 1.5 million coins, but it is definitely worth it as you would be able to use it until the end of the game.

Here is the full team:

Formation: 4-3-3 (3)

Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp (Inform)

Rating: 84

Club: Mainz

League: Bundesliga

Right-Back: Trent-Alexander Arnold (Rulebreakers)

Rating: 89

Club: Liverpool

League: Premier League

Centre-Back: Antonio Rudiger (Rulebreakers)

Rating: 86

Club: Chelsea

League: Premier League

Centre-Back: Dayot Upamecano (Inform)

Rating: 84

Club: Bayern Munich

League: Bundesliga

Left-Back: Theo Hernandez (Inform)

Rating: 85

Club: AC Milan

League: Serie A

Left Central Midfielder: Aurelien Tchouameni (Inform)

Rating: 82

Club: AS Monaco

League: Ligue 1

Central Midfielder: Joshua Kimmich (Inform)

Rating: 90

Club: Bayern Munich

League: Bundesliga

Right Central Midfielder: Ilkay Gundogan (Rulebreakers)

Rating: 87

Club: Manchester City

League: Premier League

Right Winger: Leroy Sane (RTTK)

Rating: 88

Club: Bayern Munich

League: Bundesliga

Striker: Marco Reus (RTTK)

Rating: 89

Club: Borussia Dortmund

League: Bundesliga

Left Winger: Jonathan Bamba (Rulebreakers)

Rating: 86

Club: Lille

League: Ligue 1

Enter the November Giveaway to be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News