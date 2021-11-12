Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Five years ago to this very day, the legend that is Conor McGregor pulled off one of his most impressive victories.

The Irishman defeated, nay, destroyed, Eddie Alvarez. His reward, the UFC Lightweight title.

Not only was this win a huge achievement on the night, but it meant that he became the first ever fighter to hold two belts at different weights, at the same time.

Since entering the limelight, the Notorious has never shied away from the cameras whether it be with his fists or his mouth.

He was on fine form following the win over Alvarez and his display inside the Octagon was just as impressive out of it.

Firstly, he began by mouthing off to Dana White and co about the belt situation. He followed this up with a typically bold statement: "They’re not on my level."

'They' in this scenario being Alvarez and anyone else who dare cross his path.

He voiced that, unless an opponent held a significant advantage over him, whether it be ‘size, reach, length’, they’d have no chance. ‘If you come in any way equal to me, I’m going to rip your whole head off and that’s it. I’ve done it every time.’

Who can forget what came next. You don’t have to have an interest in the UFC or MMA in general to have heard this killer line:

I’d just like to say from the bottom of my heart, I’d like to take this chance to apologise… to absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the f*** he wants!

Not everyone likes McGregor but for those who do adorn the man, it isn’t hard to see why. He fights and carries out everything else with a heart-on-your-sleeve aura around him.

"This is what I dreamed into reality!" came next. One iconic line after another.

McGregor is a history maker and he is engrained in this sport whether you like it or not.

Many fans were quick to dub this post fight monologue, one of the best there has ever been and ever will be. The NOTORIOUS!

