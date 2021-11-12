Next Rangers manager: Fresh claim emerges over UCL-winning duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers should turn their attentions towards appointing Frank Lampard or John Terry as their new boss, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Gers have compiled a three-man shortlist to replace the departed Steven Gerrard, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst one of the names in contention.

What's the latest news involving Lampard and Terry?

Both Lampard and Terry have been name-checked as potential targets for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Lampard won the Champions League and three Premier League titles during his playing career with Chelsea.

He went on to manage the west Londoners before being axed in January, leaving him out of work since.

The 43-year-old is also known to be on Norwich City's radar and held talks over taking charge of the Canaries earlier this week.

Terry enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Chelsea as well, clinching the Champions League and lifting the Premier League five times.

However, Terry has yet to secure his first senior management job having worked as Aston Villa's assistant manager for close to three years.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Rangers' manager search?

Hodge believes Rangers should look to interview Lampard and Terry over the current manager's vacancy.

Both men are without a club at the moment, meaning the Gers would not have to part with a compensation fee in order to welcome either of them to Ibrox.

Hodge believes appointing Terry or Lampard would result in a seamless transition from Gerrard's reign.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "How do you follow a name like Steven Gerrard?

"Actually, John Terry or Frank Lampard, if either of them were interested in the job, would be the right kind of appointment to follow Gerrard."

Why are Rangers looking for a new manager?

Rangers suffered the blow of seeing Gerrard quit Ibrox in favour of a return south of the border to take charge of Aston Villa.

Gerrard's appointment came after the Premier League club had sacked Dean Smith on Sunday.

The 41-year-old has left Glasgow having clinched the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Gerrard has left the Gers in a promising league position as well, with his former employers sitting four points clear at the division's summit.

Former Rangers ace van Bronckhorst is the current frontrunner for the job and it even resulted in betting on his appointment being suspended yesterday.

However, Swansea City boss Russell Martin is understood not to be in the running.

